JioHotstar rolls out new monthly plans, starting at just ₹79

JioHotstar has launched monthly subscription options for all its service tiers, offering users greater flexibility in accessing its content. The new plans will go live on January 28, 2026. Existing subscribers will continue with their current plans and pricing as long as their auto-renewal is active. JioHotstar now offers monthly subscription plans starting at Rs. 79 for more flexible viewing options.

Monthly Plans Across All Tiers The streaming platform now offers monthly options for its Mobile, Super, and Premium tiers. Prices start at Rs. 79 per month for the Mobile plan, Rs. 149 for Super, and Rs. 299 for Premium. Previously, JioHotstar focused on quarterly and annual subscriptions. The move reflects a shift in viewer habits, particularly the growing use of connected TVs.

Also read: Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPad A16, OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung tablets now at lowest prices

Hollywood content will be included by default in the Super and Premium plans for new users. Mobile-tier subscribers can access Hollywood titles through an optional add-on, allowing them to customise their subscription. The add-on is priced at Rs. 49 for a month, Rs. 129 for a quarter, and Rs. 399 annually. Plans vary by devices and ad experience: Mobile supports one device with ads, Super allows two devices with ads, and Premium supports up to four devices ad-free.

Also read: Retired cop duped ₹2.40 lakh after a fake call on pension update