Jr NTR doesn't want to be the kind of dad who forces his children to act; reveals how fatherhood changed him

Actor Jr NTR was only eight years old when he debuted as a child actor in the 1991 film Brahmarshi Viswamitra, which starred his grandfather, the legendary NT Rama Rao, in the lead role. Today, he’s considered to be the one to carry on his grandfather’s rich legacy with his success. In an interview with Esquire India, the actor, however, revealed that he does not want his sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, to bear that burden. Lakshmi Pranathi and Jr NTR have two sons - Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram.

Jr NTR on fatherhood and legacy

Jr NTR stated in the interview that fatherhood changed him as a person and even the kind of roles he picked. “I started searching for naiveness in my work. I did not want it to be easy anymore. I wanted roles that pushed me, where there was something to learn or earn through effort,” he said, stating that the birth of his elder son, Abhay, marked a quiet shift in him.

He also stated that he wants to be the kind of father who wants to pass on freedom to his sons and not just the legacy. “I do not want to be one of those fathers who says: Tumko bhi actor banna hai (You need to be an actor too). I don’t believe in that; I want to be a bridge rather than a barrier, someone who gives them exposure to the world and other cultures. I want to give them the opportunity to go out and experience it for themselves,” said Jr NTR.

When asked about the legacy of his family in films, the actor stated that he ‘doesn’t know what’s going to happen’ but he would like to be remembered for ‘telling stories that resonate’.

Jr NTR hails from one of the most prominent film families in India. His grandfather NT Rama Rao is regarded as one of the greatest names in Telugu cinema history. His father, Harikrishna, was an actor, while his uncle, Mohan Krishna, is a cinematographer. His youngest uncle, Nandamuri Balakrishna, is one of the most successful actors of his generation. Two of his cousins - Kalyan Ram and Nara Rohit - are also in the film industry.

Upcoming work

Jr NTR is making his Hindi debut with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The spy film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and will be released in theatres on 14 August. He is also shooting for a yet-to-be-titled project with Prasanth Neel, which is slated to be released next year. He will also reunite with Koratala Siva for the sequel to Devara.