Jr NTR injured during ad shoot, takes two-week rest; team urges fans not to speculate: 'Condition is stable'

Telugu star Jr NTR has suffered a 'minor injury' while shooting an advertisement. In a statement issued by the actor's team, he said he would take some rest to recover before resuming work. The statement comes after several reports earlier on Friday stated different versions of the nature of the actor's injury. Jr NTR was most recently seen in the Hindi film War 2.

Jr NTR injured

The statement issued by Jr NTR's team on Friday reads, "Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery." The statement continues that, contrary to many claims, the actor is stable.

"We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation," it concludes. There was no specification about the nature of the actor's injury or a specific time period for his planned rest and recovery.

Jr NTR's weight loss and new look

Jr NTR had recently surprised fans with a leaner appearance. While some fans were concerned about what seemed to be drastic weight loss, the actor's fitness trainer Kumar Mannava rubbished the concerns, saying the actor had merely adopted a leaner look in preparation for his next film, Dragon. It is uncertain if the actor's injury and rest will affect Dragon's shoot or not.

Jr NTR in War 2

Jr NTR was most recently seen in War 2, which marked his Bollywood debut. The Ayan Mukerji film pitted him against Hrithik Roshan. Part of the YRF Spy Universe, the film was mounted on a massive budget of over ₹400 crore, but did not fare well at the box office. The film has earned ₹364 crore worldwide, including a sub-par ₹236 crore net in India. It was also critically panned.