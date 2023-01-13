Jr NTR says Japan expressed more love for RRR than India could: 'I was there in Japan, witnessing people crying...'

RRR won big at the Golden Globes, collecting the award in the Best Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'. Now fresh off the momentous win at the Golden Globes, Jr NTR appeared in an interview where he talked at length about the worldwide success of the film and how overwhelming the entire journey has been. Jr NTR also mentioned that he feels Japan gave more love to RRR than India. (Also read: Jr NTR's ‘American accent’ on Golden Globes red carpet inspires hilarious reactions: 'Unleashing his inner Anil Kapoor')

In an interview with Goldderby, when the actor was asked about the worldwide attention the film has been receiving, he said: "I was there in Japan, witnessing people crying...and I think they have expressed their love for RRR as audiences, more than what India could. We thought maybe the West talking about it in social media... we thought you know we have our Indian crowds back there, maybe someone's friend would have gone to the movie... maybe it was just one or two people, but no it was not one or two, it did not stop. It started increasing, multiplying and multiplying and then we were like, you know what, I think it's for real."

The actor was talking about the record-breaking numbers of RRR in Japan, where the SS Rajamouli film had the biggest release for any Indian film, scoring an opening weekend of ¥35 million. At the Japanese box office, the film earned almost 403 million Yen to become the highest grossing Indian film, beating Rajnikanth-starrer Muthu. At the 80th Golden Globes red carpet, Jr NTR also expressed how overwhelming the entire journey has been. The actor's accent during an interview attracted a lot of attention on social media.

Last October, the film was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and was received with thunderous response from the audience. A Deadline report confirmed that the 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes. From the single show, the film minted $21,000, taking its cumulative box-office earnings from re-release to $221,156.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr. NTR aka Tarak was seen as Bheem.

