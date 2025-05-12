Jr NTR scolds his fans at RRR special screening in London, asks them to behave: ‘Security will kick you out’

Actor Jr NTR's fans recently caused a commotion at the Royal Albert Hall in London, following a similar incident involving Ram Charan's fans at Madame Tussauds. The actor was seen snapping at his fans and asking them to behave. Also read: Twitter user calls out Ram Charan's fans for lack of ‘civic sense’ at Madame Tussauds: ‘Britishers are disgusted’. Watch Jr. NTR along with his RRR co-star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli attended the special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

Jr NTR gets angry

A video has emerged that shows Jr NTR getting angry at his fans asking for pictures. In the video, he is asking his fans to behave and cooperate with the security team at the event.

Jr. NTR, along with his RRR co-star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli, attended the special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. The event also featured a live orchestra performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Fans erupted with cheers, hoots, and whistles during Jr. NTR’s entry scene, and when they saw RRR team director Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR reuniting once again.

When his fans caused a ruckus at Royal Albert Hall. He got mad at them and is seen saying, "I'll give you a selfie but you need to wait. If you behave like this, security will kick you out."

Last week, social media users called out Ram Charan's fans for lack of ‘civic sense’ at Madame Tussauds. An X user posted a video of Ram’s fans screaming and playing dhols as the security of Madame Tussauds discussed something with the actor and his team. Posting it, he claimed, “Eroju kontha mandhi chesina chiller panlaki #RamCharan ni kalise opportunity miss aindhi. (Due to some fans, I couldn’t meet Ram Charan again.) As a hardcore fan, I can understand the excitement around, but you need to have some civic sense when you are living abroad. Britishers are disgusted and laughing, looking at our behaviour.”

What’s next for Jr NTR

Jr NTR is busy with Prashanth Neel's film. The film announced on Jr NTR’s birthday in 2022 went on floors earlier this year. While NTR Neel has long been rumoured to have been named Dragon, the film’s team has yet to confirm or deny the same.

The actor will soon debut in Bollywood with Ayan Mukherji’s Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2. While nothing much is known about his role, the actor has gotten trim to play his character in the spy actioner. War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Hrithik’s War. While Siddharth Anand directed the first War film in 2019, Ayan took over as the director for the sequel.