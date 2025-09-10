Kajal Aggarwal looks unfazed in first appearance after busting rumours of her death in road accident. Watch

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Monday took to her social media to bust a baseless death hoax that claimed she had died in an accident. On Wednesday, she looked unbothered by these rumours as she was spotted out and about in Mumbai. Take a look. Kajal Aggarwal stepped out for a salon session in Mumbai on Wednesday days after busting her death hoax.

Kajal Aggarwal spotted heading to salon session

Kajal was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday as she headed into a salon. The paparazzi photographers waiting for her there asked her how she was, remarking that they hadn’t seen much of her lately. Dressed in a black tank top and jeans with sequin detailing, Kajal posed for a few pictures before heading inside. After coming out of the salon, she also posed for a picture with a fan and greeted the photographers before making her way.

The death hoax on Kajal Aggarwal

On Monday, Kajal clarified baseless rumours doing the rounds about her death. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and her Instagram stories, “I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue.” She also added that she was ‘perfectly fine’ and ‘doing very well’ by the ‘grace of god’, asking people to focus on ‘positivity and truth’.

She told HT City that while she found these rumours amusing, her family was quite disturbed by them. She said, “While I found the baseless news amusing, it was quite sad to see how disturbed my family felt. They kept receiving incessant calls, as did my staff. Life events, such as birth and death, are serious matters that one should never trivialise or spread falsehoods about. I truly hope we can all be more mindful and focus on truth, kindness and positivity.”