Did Kajal Aggarwal die in a road accident? Actor shuts down death rumours: ‘Let’s focus on positivity and truth’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently found herself at the center of a death hoax with unverified reports claiming that she had died in a road accident after sustaining major injuries. As the rumors spread like wildfire on social media, the actor herself stepped in to clarify that the reports were entirely baseless. Kajal Aggarwal mentioned that she is in good health and urged everyone not to fall for baseless speculation.

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death rumours

On Monday, Kajal took to social media to reassure her fans and well-wishers about her safety after claims around her getting involved in a road accident left social media abuzz. She mentioned that she is in good health and urged everyone not to fall for baseless speculation.

“I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue,” Kajal wrote on her Instagram Stories as well as X, formerly known as Twitter.

She added, “By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead.”

Kajal's Insta Story

Earlier, ETimes reached out to her to check on the reports. Kajal responded to the call, saying, “I am busy right now and will connect with you later.”

Most recently, Kajal visited the Maldives with her husband Gautam Kitchlu for a quick getaway. She shared pictures from the outing on Instagram, writing, “The Maldives: my recurring love affair. A monthly rendezvous I’ll gladly be guilty of. Drawn back each time by its endless allure, eternal glow, and sunsets that feel like nature’s most glamorous runway. Take my breath away every single time.”

Kajal’s recent projects

Kajal was last seen in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa. She also featured in Hindi film Sikandar which also starred Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Next, she will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 3. She is also said to be part of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana. It is believed that Kajal will portray the role of Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, opposite Yash, who plays Ravana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.