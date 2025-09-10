Kajal Aggarwal on death hoax: My family, staff kept receiving incessant calls

Actor Kajal A Kitchlu recently became the latest target of a death hoax on the internet, with viral rumours falsely claiming she had died in a road accident after sustaining major injuries. Kajal Aggarwal

Speaking to us, Kajal says, “While I found the baseless news amusing, it was quite sad to see how disturbed my family felt. They kept receiving incessant calls, as did my staff. Life events, such as birth and death, are serious matters that one should never trivialise or spread falsehoods about. I truly hope we can all be more mindful and focus on truth, kindness and positivity.”