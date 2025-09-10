Edit Profile
    Kajal Aggarwal on death hoax: My family, staff kept receiving incessant calls

    Kajal Aggarwal addresses a death hoax, confirming she is alive and well. The actor shared how her family was badly affected 

    Updated on: Sep 10, 2025 12:11 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Actor Kajal A Kitchlu recently became the latest target of a death hoax on the internet, with viral rumours falsely claiming she had died in a road accident after sustaining major injuries.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Speaking to us, Kajal says, “While I found the baseless news amusing, it was quite sad to see how disturbed my family felt. They kept receiving incessant calls, as did my staff. Life events, such as birth and death, are serious matters that one should never trivialise or spread falsehoods about. I truly hope we can all be more mindful and focus on truth, kindness and positivity.”

    Kajal Insta Story

    The 40-year-old had earlier taken to social media to shut down the fake news and reassure fans that she is alive and safe. She had posted, “I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well.”

    • Story By: Natasha Coutinho
