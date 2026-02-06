Kamal Haasan brings up famous Kalki 2898 AD dialogue to underline his point in debut parliament speech. Watch
In the Rajya Sabha, actor and MP Kamal Haasan spoke his famous dialogue from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD to underline a point. Here's what he said.
Actor and Member of Parliament Kamal Haasan gave his debut speech in the Rajya Sabha during a recent session. Bringing up his character, Supreme Yaskin’s famous dialogue from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, the actor-politician seemed to underline his point. Clips of the moment he said the Telugu movie dialogue have been circulating on social media.
Kamal Haasan’s Kalki 2898 AD dialogue in parliament
Speaking from his paper in the parliament, Kamal said. “Come help us, give it our democratic energy to move forward. Or stay out of the way of this democratic republic.” He then added, “Jagannatha ratha chakralu vastunnayi vastunnayi. Nenu em cheptunnano, Telugu valaki ardham avtundi. (The chariot wheels of Lord Jagannadh are coming. Telugu people will understand what I mean.)” He also claimed during his speech that his statement wasn’t an attack on ‘personalities or governments’ but just a ‘clash of ideas’. “This democratic juggernaut will roll over differences, but should never roll over people. We will not allow it,” he added.
What does the Kalki 2898 AD dialogue mean?
Kamal’s character, Supreme Yaskin, mysteriously says the lines, “Jagannatha ratha chakralu vastunnayi vastunnayi,” in the pre-climax of Kalki 2898 AD. However, these lines weren’t written by Nag. They were written by the revolutionary Telugu poet Sri Sri to symbolise unstoppable progress and revolutionary change, as well as the inevitable destruction of injustice, social inequality, and stagnation. The line is meant to bring hope to the oppressed. In the film, many were confused by his character saying that, since he’s meant to be the film’s antagonist, and he says it while drunk on power.
The lines in the context of Kalki 2898 AD
When Nag was asked by the press about it after the film’s release in 2024, he said, “I thought it was a good line that fits his role. It’s his philosophy. You’ll see more of him in part two. However, I don’t think those lines mean anything more than what they are.” In an interview with So South, production designer Nitin Zihani Choudary said that the idea behind the sage and oppressor was to make him like a ‘fallen god’. “It’s a negative shade of Krishna, the opposite of Him. You see similarities between them, and the ending hints at that,” he said.
Recently, there was news that Sai Pallavi was being considered to play SUM-80 in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD after Deepika Padukone walked out of the project. A representative for the filmmakers confirmed the same to Hindustan Times, but stated that she wasn’t finalised for the role.
