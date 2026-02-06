Kamal Haasan brings up famous Kalki 2898 AD dialogue to underline his point in debut parliament speech. Watch

The lines in the context of Kalki 2898 AD

When Nag was asked by the press about it after the film’s release in 2024, he said, “I thought it was a good line that fits his role. It’s his philosophy. You’ll see more of him in part two. However, I don’t think those lines mean anything more than what they are.” In an interview with So South, production designer Nitin Zihani Choudary said that the idea behind the sage and oppressor was to make him like a ‘fallen god’. “It’s a negative shade of Krishna, the opposite of Him. You see similarities between them, and the ending hints at that,” he said.