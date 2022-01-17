Kamal Haasan watches Pushpa with composer Devi Sri Prasad, Allu Arjun says he’s humbled

Actor Kamal Haasan recently watched Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise with composer Devi Sri Prasad. Impressed with the movie, Kamal lauded the film’s cast and crew. Allu Arjun thanked the veteran star for watching his movie.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad took to Twitter to thank Kamal Haasan for watching Pushpa. He wrote: “Dearest Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir. Thank you so much for taking out time and watching our #PushpaTheRiseOnPrime. You are the sweetest Sir. Thank you for all the lovely words about the work of all of us (sic)."

Replying to Devi Sri Prasad’s tweet, Allu Arjun wrote: “Thank you for watching Pushpa @ikamalhaasan garu. Humbled (sic).”

Directed by Sukumar, the film features Arjun in the role of a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. Pushpa has managed to mint big numbers at the ticket window.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

The film did extremely well at the box-office. It grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide and managed to mint big numbers in every language it released in. Pushpa was Allu Arjun’s first release in Hindi.

It was recently confirmed at the film’s success meet that the second part of Pushpa will be released in more languages. The producers have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas in December 2022. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sunil among others in key roles.

