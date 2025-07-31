Kingdom box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda film fails to beat Liger's opening day haul, collects 7 crore

Kingdom box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom was one of the most anticipated films of the year. After facing several delays, the spy-action drama hit theatres worldwide on July 31. How has the film fared on its opening day? As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Kingdom performed decently on its first day of release, yet failed to cross double-digit numbers. (Also read: Kingdom Part 2: Audience expresses fatigue as Vijay Deverakonda film leads to sequel, says ‘stop forcing it’) Kingdom box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's film released after several delays.

How much did Kingdom earn on Day 1?

The report points out that Kingdom collected ₹ 7.54 crore on its opening day. The collections are higher than Vijay's previous release The Family Star, which earned ₹5.75 crore on day 1. However, Kingdom failed to beat the opening day haul od his 2022 release Kushi, ( ₹15.25 crore) and his 2019 release Liger ( ₹15.95 crore)- which is also the highest opening of his career.

Kingdom saw an overall 56.73% Telugu Occupancy on Thursday. The occupancy during the morning shows were at 63.56%, and for afternoon shows it stood at 56.52%. The numbers dropped during the night shows, at 50.12%.

About Kingdom

Kingdom tells the story of a police constable turned spy named Suri, played by Vijay, who goes to Sri Lanka on a mission for the Indian government and to look for his long-lost brother Siva, played by Satyadev. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, who plays Suri's love interest. Many viewers who saw the film noted why the film ended with a cliffhanger. Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed at a post-release press meet that a sequel to the film will be made soon.

Kingdom earned positive reviews for Vijay's central performance, although many pointed out issues with the screenplay in the second half. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read, “Vijay finally gets his redemption arc with Kingdom, both as an actor and character. After a long time, you see the theatre actor and the star in him come out. There might be moments where he fumbles, but he quickly finds his footing and plays the varied shades well.”