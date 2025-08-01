Kingdom worldwide box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda gets a personal best, beats The Family Star lifetime

Kingdom worldwide box office collection day 1: Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Kingdom was released in theatres on Friday. According to the film’s production house, Sithara Entertainments, the film collected ₹39 crore worldwide on its opening day, making it Vijay’s personal best. Kingdom worldwide box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda plays a constable-turned-spy in the Gowtam Tinnanuri film.

Kingdom worldwide box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Kingdom brought in ₹15.50 crore net in India, according to early estimates. “The King’s arrival has created havoc. On a non-holiday Thursday release, Day 1 Worldwide Gross is ~ 39 Crores+,” wrote the production house, sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter). Vijay re-shared the news, writing, “BOOM. Manam Kottinam. (We have a hit).”

The ₹39 crore worldwide collection for Kingdom on day 1 means that the film has already beaten the lifetime collections of Vijay’s previous films Dear Comrade (2019) and The Family Star (2024). Dear Comrade had a lifetime collection of ₹37 crore worldwide, while The Family Star brought in ₹30.65 crore.

The opening has also beaten Liger’s (2022) opening, which stood at ₹24.20 crore. The number is also better than the openings of his most recent films, Kushi (2023) and The Family Star, which brought in ₹25.85 crore and ₹12 crore, respectively. Interestingly, Vijay also came close to beating Balakrishna’s opening of ₹41.20 crore for Daaku Maharaaj.

About Kingdom

Kingdom tells the story of a police constable turned spy called Suri (Vijay), who is sent to Sri Lanka on a mission by the Indian government. He agrees to go to look for his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev), who ran away from home in their childhood due to mitigating circumstances. Venkitesh plays the antagonist, Murugan, while Bhagyashri plays Dr Madhu in the film.

Talking to the press on Thursday evening, producer Naga Vamsi predicted that Kingdom will make around ₹40 crore worldwide by the end of the day. He said, “The film made 50% of what it sold for overseas on day one. Rayalaseema will also most likely touch 50% of what I sold it for. It’s predicted that we’ll get around ₹7-8 crore gross in Nizam. We are expecting the film to make ₹35-40 crore gross worldwide.”