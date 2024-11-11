Krish Jagarlamudi marries for the second time; ties the knot with Dr Priti Challa. Watch

Director Krish Jagarlamudi has married for the second time. He tied the knot with Dr Priti Challa on November 11 in a low-key ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple posted a video of the festivities on their Instagram to announce the happy news. (Also Read: Ghaati glimpse: Anushka Shetty chops off a man's head in rage for Krish Jagarlamudi film. Watch) Priti Challa and Krish Jagarlamudi got married in Hyderabad in a low-key ceremony.

Krish gets married to Priti

Priti’s team posted the video on her behalf on Instagram, writing, “Today, we celebrate a beautiful new chapter in the life of Dr. Priti Challa. As she steps into this journey of love and companionship, we wish her endless joy, laughter, and togetherness. May this union bring her as much happiness as she brings to the lives of her patients every day. Congratulations on your wedding! Here’s to a lifetime of love and shared dreams.”

The video has snapshots of Krish dressed in white and Priti in a yellow pattu saree looking happy as they celebrate the special day. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from celebrities and fans alike. Lavanya Tripathi commented, “Big congratulations! Looking great together.” Shruti Haasan also congratulated them with a heart emoji. Bobby Deol wrote, “Congratulations.”

Krish was previously married to Ramya Velaga. They married in Hyderabad in 2016 and separated in 2018. He is now directing Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan and Ghaati with Anushka Shetty.

Who is the bride?

Dr Priti is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist who has been practising medicine since 2007. She graduated from Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai. She also pursued an MS in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the same institution. After graduation, she took over her family business, Challa Hospital, as a fourth-generation doctor. Priti’s Instagram bio also states that she’s a fertility expert, apart from being well-versed in sexual and reproductive health. The last few days has seen speculation that Krish would be marrying her and the couple only confirmed the news on Monday.