Kuberaa box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna film stays steady on first Monday, crosses 50 crore

Kuberaa box office update

The report states that Kuberaa collected ₹5.77 crore on its fourth day of release, as per early estimates. The film opened with a strong ₹14.75 crore collection and witnessed an 11.86% hike on Saturday, collecting ₹16.5 crore. On Sunday, the film showed growth and collected ₹17.35 crore. So far, the total collection of the film stands at ₹54.77 crore.

Rashmika's post for Dhanush

The cast and crew of the film held a success meet for the film on Sunday. Rashmika took to her Instagram account on Monday to pen a heartfelt note for Dhanush. She posted a selfie with him and wrote in the caption, “You’ve been an absolute gem of a person.. Thankyou so much for working so incredibly hard each and every day (only know this cz every time we talk we are in different cities, doing different things and talking about how important rest is but how we are never actually able to do anything about it) and for giving us this kind of performance not only in Kuberaa, but in everything that you do.. it’s nothing short of incredible..”

She went on to add, “You’ve been so incredibly kind, not only to me but everyone who I’ve seen you interact with.. and that I’ll remember forever, the number of laddoos you’ve given me on set.. the way you’d help me with my Tamil lines everyday.. when you liked the way I’d do a scene and you’d say.. ‘that was nice..’”

The pan-India release was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a UA certificate after 19 scenes were cut from the original cut. The film also stars Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role.