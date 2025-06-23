Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Kuberaa box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna film stays steady on first Monday, crosses 50 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 23, 2025 10:12 PM IST

Kuberaa box office collection day 4: The Sekhar Kammula film opened to positive reviews from audience and critics alike. It marks Dhanush's first Telugu film.

Kuberaa box office collection day 4: Sekhar Kammula's Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna-starrer was one the most anticipated releases of the year. The film opened to positive reviews, particularly for the performance of Dhanush. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed the 50 crore mark in four days. (Also read: Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 3: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna film ranks #9 with 87 crore haul)

Kuberaa box office collection day 4: Dhanush plays the lead in Kuberaa.
Kuberaa box office collection day 4: Dhanush plays the lead in Kuberaa.

Kuberaa box office update

The report states that Kuberaa collected 5.77 crore on its fourth day of release, as per early estimates. The film opened with a strong 14.75 crore collection and witnessed an 11.86% hike on Saturday, collecting 16.5 crore. On Sunday, the film showed growth and collected 17.35 crore. So far, the total collection of the film stands at 54.77 crore.

Rashmika's post for Dhanush

The cast and crew of the film held a success meet for the film on Sunday. Rashmika took to her Instagram account on Monday to pen a heartfelt note for Dhanush. She posted a selfie with him and wrote in the caption, “You’ve been an absolute gem of a person.. Thankyou so much for working so incredibly hard each and every day (only know this cz every time we talk we are in different cities, doing different things and talking about how important rest is but how we are never actually able to do anything about it) and for giving us this kind of performance not only in Kuberaa, but in everything that you do.. it’s nothing short of incredible..”

She went on to add, “You’ve been so incredibly kind, not only to me but everyone who I’ve seen you interact with.. and that I’ll remember forever, the number of laddoos you’ve given me on set.. the way you’d help me with my Tamil lines everyday.. when you liked the way I’d do a scene and you’d say.. ‘that was nice..’”

The pan-India release was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a UA certificate after 19 scenes were cut from the original cut. The film also stars Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kuberaa box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna film stays steady on first Monday, crosses 50 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On