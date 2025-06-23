Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 3: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna film ranks #9 with 87 crore haul

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 3:Sekhar Kammula’s bilingual film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh in lead roles, was released in theatres on Friday. According to Comscore, the film ranked at #9 worldwide and brought in a collection of ₹87 crore. (Also Read: Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Dhanush film beats Veera Dheera Sooran lifetime haul, collects nearly ₹49 crore) Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 3: Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna headline the film directed by Sekhar Kammula.(PTI)

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection

Kuberaa brought in an estimated haul of $10,083,841 ( ₹87 crore) worldwide in three days of its release. The film ranked at #9 worldwide in its first weekend, beating the Dakota Johnson-starrer Materialists.

However, the Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on the same day, beat it with a ₹88 crore collection. Films like How To Train Your Dragon, 28 Years Later and Elio took the lead on the list, with Ballerina looming close to Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sacnilk reported that in three days, Kuberaa collected ₹48.60 crore net and ₹57 crore gross in India. Adding to that the ₹23 crore from overseas, the Dhanush film collected ₹80 crore. Given the way the film is progressing, it is soon bound to beat Nagarjuna’s son, Naga Chaitanya’s film Thandel’s ₹88.25 crore collection.

Kuberaa box office collection worldwide Amount Day 1 ₹ 27.50 crore Day 2 ₹ 55 crore Day 3 ₹ 87 crore Prev Next

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa tells the story of a beggar named Deva (Dhanush) who crosses paths with a former CBI officer named Deepak (Nagarjuna), a corrupt CEO named Neeraj (Jim), and a woman named Sameera (Rashmika) who is stranded in Mumbai. Upon its release, Kuberaa received positive reviews, with Dhanush and Rashmika receiving praise for their performances.

At the recently held success meet for the film in Hyderabad, the cast and crew expressed hope of Dhanush winning a National Award for his performance. Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest at the event, even claimed, “No one could have portrayed the role of Deva with such perfection, not even himself. Dhanush truly deserves a National Award for his performance, and if he doesn’t receive it, then those awards lose their meaning.”