Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 3: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna film ranks #9 with 87 crore haul

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 23, 2025 04:18 PM IST

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 3: Sekhar Kammula's Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna-starrer held its own during the weekend.

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 3:Sekhar Kammula’s bilingual film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh in lead roles, was released in theatres on Friday. According to Comscore, the film ranked at #9 worldwide and brought in a collection of 87 crore. (Also Read: Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Dhanush film beats Veera Dheera Sooran lifetime haul, collects nearly 49 crore)

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 3: Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna headline the film directed by Sekhar Kammula.(PTI)
Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 3: Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna headline the film directed by Sekhar Kammula.(PTI)

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection

Kuberaa brought in an estimated haul of $10,083,841 ( 87 crore) worldwide in three days of its release. The film ranked at #9 worldwide in its first weekend, beating the Dakota Johnson-starrer Materialists.

However, the Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on the same day, beat it with a 88 crore collection. Films like How To Train Your Dragon, 28 Years Later and Elio took the lead on the list, with Ballerina looming close to Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sacnilk reported that in three days, Kuberaa collected 48.60 crore net and 57 crore gross in India. Adding to that the 23 crore from overseas, the Dhanush film collected 80 crore. Given the way the film is progressing, it is soon bound to beat Nagarjuna’s son, Naga Chaitanya’s film Thandel’s 88.25 crore collection.

Kuberaa box office collection worldwideAmount
Day 1 27.50 crore
Day 2 55 crore
Day 3 87 crore

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa tells the story of a beggar named Deva (Dhanush) who crosses paths with a former CBI officer named Deepak (Nagarjuna), a corrupt CEO named Neeraj (Jim), and a woman named Sameera (Rashmika) who is stranded in Mumbai. Upon its release, Kuberaa received positive reviews, with Dhanush and Rashmika receiving praise for their performances.

At the recently held success meet for the film in Hyderabad, the cast and crew expressed hope of Dhanush winning a National Award for his performance. Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest at the event, even claimed, “No one could have portrayed the role of Deva with such perfection, not even himself. Dhanush truly deserves a National Award for his performance, and if he doesn’t receive it, then those awards lose their meaning.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
