Kuberaa worldwide box office collection: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna film enters the 100 crore club

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 5: Sekhar Kammula's Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer opened to glowing reviews last Friday. The social drama is also doing well globally, and as per the latest update by the makers, Kuberaa has entered the ₹100 crore club within 5 days of release. (Also read: Kuberaa Twitter reviews: Dhanush delivers ‘god-level’ performance in ‘rare gem’ by Sekhar Kammula) Kuberaa box office collection worldwide: Dhanush received praise for his performance in the film.

Kuberaa worldwide box office

On Wednesday, the makers of Kuberaa shared the film's box office update on their official social media account. Sharing a new poster of the film, the makers mentioned in the caption, “Wealth. Wisdom. And now... ₹100+CR worth of WAVE. Kuberaa rules with a grand century at the box office.”

The poster had the words, “Unanimous mega blockbuster 100+ crore worldwide gross estimate.” Dhanush, whose performance as a beggar earned immense praise from fans in particular, also shared the update on his Instagram account.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Kuberaa has collected ₹ 63.69 crore in India (by 8 PM).

About Kuberaa

The makers of the film recently held a success meet at Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi, who was present at the event as the chief guest, hailed the performance of Dhanush, and went on to say, “No one could have portrayed the role of Deva with such perfection, not even himself. Dhanush truly deserves a National Award for his performance, and if he doesn’t receive it, then those awards lose their meaning.”

Kuberaa revolves around a beggar named Deva (Dhanush) whose life undergoes a transformation after he crosses paths with a former CBI officer named Deepak (Nagarjuna), a corrupt CEO named Neeraj (Jim), and a woman named Sameera (Rashmika) who is stranded in Mumbai. Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, it was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. Agoram Panneerselvam wrote the Tamil dialogues.