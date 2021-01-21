Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics

The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, was launched in a close-knit function on Wednesday evening in Hyderabad. Pictures from the launch ceremony have gone viral on social media.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and director Mohan Raja. It was announced at the launch ceremony that SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music.

Known for helming films such as Jayam, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Santosh Subramaniam and Thani Oruvan; Raja is returning to helm a Telugu film after two decades.

The shooting of the project is expected to commence from February. It is rumoured that Nayanthara has been signed to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the movie. Her role was originally played by Manju Warrier in the original.

Lucifers Telugu remake was initially to be directed by Sujeeth.





Lucifer Telugu remake was originally supposed to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. In fact, Chiranjeevi had confirmed signing Sujeeth for the project. He said Sujeeth was working on the script and making necessary changes to suit Telugu sensibilities.

However, Sujeeth had to opt out of the project after he got married recently and he was occupied with his family.

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam industry.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

