IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
telugu cinema

Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics

The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, was launched at a function on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:31 PM IST

The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, was launched in a close-knit function on Wednesday evening in Hyderabad. Pictures from the launch ceremony have gone viral on social media.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and director Mohan Raja. It was announced at the launch ceremony that SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music.

Known for helming films such as Jayam, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Santosh Subramaniam and Thani Oruvan; Raja is returning to helm a Telugu film after two decades.

The shooting of the project is expected to commence from February. It is rumoured that Nayanthara has been signed to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the movie. Her role was originally played by Manju Warrier in the original.

Lucifers Telugu remake was initially to be directed by Sujeeth.
Lucifers Telugu remake was initially to be directed by Sujeeth.


Lucifer Telugu remake was originally supposed to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. In fact, Chiranjeevi had confirmed signing Sujeeth for the project. He said Sujeeth was working on the script and making necessary changes to suit Telugu sensibilities.

However, Sujeeth had to opt out of the project after he got married recently and he was occupied with his family.

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam industry.

Also read: 'Regret not being there for you': Kangana Ranaut remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chiranjeevi malayalam film lucifer lucifer telugu remake

Related Stories

Ram Charan is one of the producers of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.
Ram Charan is one of the producers of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.
entertainment

Ram Charan visits the set of dad Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya, pics go viral

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 04:18 PM IST
Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva. It is jointly produced by Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment.
READ FULL STORY
Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan may be part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan may be part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
entertainment

Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan may lend their voice for SS Rajamouli’s RRR: report

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 27, 2020 04:15 PM IST
As per a new report, Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan will be part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR as narrators. While Chiranjeevi will introduce the characters in the Telugu version, Aamir will do the needful for the Hindi audience.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for the climax sequence of his ambitious film, RRR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
telugu cinema

Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The first look of actor Varun Tej from his upcoming film Ghani is out. He plays a boxer in the film and will undergo a makeover for his role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Prabhas gifted watches to the unit members of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Prabhas’ new film with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar was launched on Friday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
telugu cinema

Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast including Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun got together for a grand celebration on its first anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP