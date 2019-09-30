e-paper
Chiranjeevi to star in Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer

Actor Chiranjeevi, who is preparing for the release of his next film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has bought the rights of Malayalam superhit Lucifer, which was directed by actor Prithviraj.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:48 IST
Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times
Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times
Charanjeevi’s next film is Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
Actor Chiranjeevi, who awaits the release of forthcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will star in Telugu remake of recent Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, its director Prithviraj has revealed.

On Sunday, speaking at the pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Kerala, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj revealed that Chiranjeevi has acquired the Telugu rights of his film Lucifer.

“I salute Ram Charan for mounting a project on this scale with a legend like you. Everything looks top notch. I personally do not remember you looking more stylish in any other film. You look so good in this,” Prithviraj was quoted in a report by Cinema Express.

The Aiyaa actor went on to share an interesting bit of trivia. He revealed that Chiranjeevi had offered him a role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is scheduled for release on October 2.

“After seeing the footage, I feel sad because Chiranjeevi sir had called me to act in it, but I was caught up with other projects. Now I wish I was part of it,” he said.

Chiranjeevi used the opportunity to thank Malayalam actor Mohanlal for doing the voice-over for Malayalam version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan on a huge budget of Rs 150 crore, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, AR Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 11:46 IST

