Mahesh Babu gets emotional at an event, reveals losing ‘dearest ones’ in the last two years. Watch

Actor Mahesh Babu recently got emotional at an event as he recalled losing his close ones in the last two years. Speaking in Hyderabad at the pre-release event of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor thanked his fans and hoped that they support him forever. (Also Read | Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer: Mahesh Babu is a loan agent who beats bad guys but also has a soft, romantic side. Watch)

In a video shared by a fan account on Twitter, Mahesh Babu is seen addressing his fans from a stage. As the actor spoke his voice started shaking and he got teary-eyed. He was dressed in a salmon shirt and blue denims.

As quoted by Pinkvilla, the actor said, "In these two years, so much has happened and so much changed. I have lost some of my dearest ones but your love and support didn't change a bit. That's enough, I will move forward bravely. 12th May, a movie that you will like, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release, again it's a festival for all of us."

As per jswtv.tv, he thanked his fans for their support and said, “I am grateful for that. I wish it will stay with me forever." After completing his speech, he blew a kiss to the audience and also folded his hands. The crowd erupted in applause and cheers.

Mahesh recently came back from a trip with his family to Paris. The actor took a vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children-- Sitara and Gautham. Namrata and Mahesh shared pictures on their Instagram as the family went out for lunch, relaxed in their hotel room and met a family friend in the city.

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vennela Kishore. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

The film features Mahesh in the role of a loan agent. Releasing the trailer, Mahesh wrote on Twitter, “Our meeting is confirmed in theatres on May 12th! Here's the trailer of #SarkaruVaariPaata.”

He will also start working on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde will star opposite him in the film. Mahesh was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, a box-office blockbuster. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film garnered over ₹200 crore at the box office.

