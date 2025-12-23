Mahesh Babu seen in rare picture with all 3 of his sisters, catches up with nephew Ashok Galla

Actor Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. However, it appears he made the most of an off day in between by catching up with his sisters, nephews, nieces, and his wife, former model and actor Namrata Shirodkar. His brother-in-law posted a rare picture of Mahesh with all three of his sisters. (Also Read: Virender Sehwag watches Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas films after retirement, jokes he has ‘nothing to do’) Mahesh Babu with his three sisters, Priyadarshini, Manjula and Padmavathi.

Mahesh Babu catches up with siblings

Mahesh’s brother-in-law, Swarup Sanjay, and sister, Manjula Ghattamaneni, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post some pictures of a family gathering that took place on Sunday. Dressed in a white shirt and jeans with a beige cap completing his look, Mahesh looked relaxed. One picture even shows him posing for a photo with his sisters, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini. He also posed for a click with his nephew, actor Ashok Galla.

Some pictures also show Namrata clicking selfies with Manjula and Sanjay, with all three smiling widely. Sanjay also posted a rare picture of Mahesh’s older brother, the late Ramesh Babu’s daughter, Bharathi Ghattamaneni. “Two of our HERO in single frame,” wrote a fan referring to Mahesh’s pic with Ashok. Another called the pictures ‘beautiful and joyful’. Numerous others commented with heart and fire emojis, with an excited fan writing, “Could you please let me know what @urstrulymahesh eats...... so that he looks insanely charming?”

Recent work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ 2024 drama Guntur Kaaran, which was released for Sankranthi and received lukewarm reviews. The film collected ₹180.5 crore worldwide, despite massive hype, and was a letdown. He is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, a film touted to be a time-travel adventure. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran play his co-stars.

Ashok, who debuted in 2022 with Hero, was last seen in the 2024 film Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. He will soon star in VISA - Vintara Saradaga.