Manjula Ghattamaneni talks about daughter Jaanvi Swarup's Tollywood debut: ‘Doors open because of my dad, Krishna’

The third generation of actors from the Ghattamaneni household is all set to make their Tollywood debut soon, including Jaanvi Swarup. Her mom, Manjula Ghattamaneni, thinks “she is ready and she’s got it,” as she tells Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview. Jaanvi has big shoes to fill, given that her grandfather is the late superstar Krishna and her uncle is Mahesh Babu. But Manjula believes that Jaanvi is “very sorted” for her debut in cinema. Excerpts: Manjula Ghattamaneni and Sanjay's daughter Jaanvi Swarup will debut in Tollywood soon.

‘Wanted Jaanvi to have a normal life before debut’

Manjula says she isn’t surprised her daughter wants to pursue acting. “Even as a 10-year-old, when she acted in Manasuku Nachindi (2018, directed by Manjula), I could see the natural spontaneity in her acting. I knew she had it in her, but we didn't start training her at that time. I let her explore and just have a normal life. In fact, my husband (Sanjay, also an actor/producer) and I consciously didn’t have her on Instagram, nor was she interested. We kept her away from the spotlight,” she says.

In fact, Manjula recollects how she grew up with her siblings in Chennai in anonymity. “We had such a normal childhood because there weren’t many Telugu people there. We roamed around like normal children, and I wanted that for her too. I never took her along to events or shoots. We protected her from it all,” she says, adding, “But for the last 3-4 years, I could see her showing an interest in acting and one day she was super clear that this is what she wanted to do. It’s in her DNA and blood.”

Jaanvi is now completely trained, though, says Manjula, with the young scion attending acting and dance classes in Mumbai. “She’s driven with passion,” she adds, while staying mum about the details of Jaanvi's debut film.

‘Jaanvi doesn’t need our advice, she’s sorted’

No matter how much Manjula shielded Jaanvi from the world of glamour, she still grew up seeing her mom act, direct and produce films before venturing into wellness. Her father, too, has played key roles in hits like Arjun Reddy (2017) and Jai Bhim (2021). Her grandfather left behind an indelible legacy, and her uncle is one of Tollywood’s biggest superstars. The list goes on. But Manjula says that while the family is quite excited and prepared for Jaanvi’s debut, they are also ready for her to chart her own path.

“Everyone has their own journey, and hers might not be like mine. It might be effortless for her,” muses her mother, adding, “While my husband and I will always be there for her, I also respect her intelligence. She’s very sorted, good at making her own decisions…Sometimes I feel like she knows more than I do. We could be carrying our own baggage, and we don’t need to rub that off on her. So, I haven't really sat her down to give her the gyan (knowledge) yet. I just believe the world will take care of her.”

‘We are all blessed because of my father’

Most people in the Ghattamaneni household have dabbled with a life in cinema, with each of them finding success in varied measures. Even before Jaanvi and her cousins’ debuts, Manjula is clear that whatever they have today is because of her father, Krishna.

“I can’t speak for any of them, but I know the next generation of actors from this family needs blessings. We are all blessed because of my dad, who left behind such an amazing legacy and goodwill. He left his mark, and not just in cinema. He was such a great man that people's love for him has passed down through generations. Doors open for my daughter today, and she’s showered with love. It’s only due to my father,” she rounds off.