Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Virender Sehwag watches Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas films after retirement, jokes he has ‘nothing to do’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 04:45 pm IST

At an event in Hyderabad, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag spoke about his fondness for films featuring Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Prabhas.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was recently in Hyderabad to attend the launch of the Tollywood Pro League (TPL), a cricket and entertainment league for the Telugu film industry. While there, he chatted with hosts Vindhya Vishaka and Nikhil Vijayendra Simha about his love for South Indian films, particularly those of Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu's Kalaripayattu trainer for Varanasi spills the beans about the star, reveals why he trained in martial arts)

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called Mahesh Babu his favourite Telugu actor. (PTI)
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called Mahesh Babu his favourite Telugu actor. (PTI)

Virender Sehwag on watching Telugu cinema after retirement

Sehwag was asked if he watched any South Indian films, and he replied, “I am a big fan of South Indian movies. There are so many (favourite films), but I watch them in Hindi because I can’t understand Tamil or Telugu. I remember the dialogue ‘saala jhukega nahi (I won’t back down)’ from Pushpa.” He even recreated the Pushpa dialogue in Telugu with Nikhil’s help.

In 2015, Sehwag announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and IPL. And he joked that after that, he had ‘nothing to do’ but watch Mahesh, Arjun and Prabhas’ films. “My favourite Telugu hero is Mahesh Babu. I also like Allu Arjun, Prabhas…I watched Baahubali a couple of times. Now I’m happily retired, na? So, I have nothing to do,” said the former cricket player.

The launch of TPL was unveiled by producer Dil Raju and attended by Kapil Dev, Suresh Raina, and Sehwag.

Recent work

Mahesh last starred in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released for 2024 Sankranthi. The film received lukewarm reviews and collected 180.5 crore worldwide. He is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, Varanasi, starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Arjun last starred in Sukumar’s hit films Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). The latter is the highest-grossing Telugu film and one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. He is now shooting for Atlee’s next with Deepika Padukone.

Prabhas last starred in Nag Ashwin’s 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD, which collected a whopping 1042.25 crore worldwide and is one of the highest-grossing films in India. He will soon star in Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
