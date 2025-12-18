Police case filed against Lulu mall, organisers, after Nidhhi Agerwal pushed and shoved at The Raja Saab event

On Wednesday, at the song launch of Sahana Sahana from The Raja Saab at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad, actor Nidhhi Agerwal was pushed and shoved by a massive crowd that was attempting to take a selfie with her and touch her. After videos of the incident went viral on Thursday, a police case has been filed against the mall and the event's organisers. (Also Read: Nidhhi Agerwal gets mobbed at The Raja Saab song launch event in Hyderabad, internet calls it ‘disgusting’) Nidhhi Agerwal was pushed and shoved by a large crowd at The Raja Saab event on Wednesday.

Police case filed against mall, organisers after Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed

A case was registered in Hyderabad on Thursday against the management of Lulu Mall and the event organisers following an incident in which Nidhhi was mobbed by a large crowd. Police told PTI that a case has been registered against the mall management and organisers for holding the event without prior permission.

A large number of fans gathered at the mall on Wednesday evening, and the event soon turned chaotic. Videos from the event show Nidhhi looking distressed as her team does their best to shield her from the crowd. “A celebrity was invited, and the event was organised without obtaining permission. Hence, a case has been registered,” an official at the KPHB police station told the news agency.

What happened at The Raja Saab event

The song was supposed to be launched at the mall at 5 PM on Wednesday. However, much like most Telugu film events, it was delayed by hours. A video taken at the mall at the beginning of the event showed that a massive crowd had already gathered.

The videos of Nidhhi that went viral show her trying to shield herself as she gets mobbed for selfies. A few others can be seen trying to touch her as her security fields them off. She looked distressed as she was taken to her car by her team. The actor has yet to release a statement on the same.

Actors Prabhas and Riddhi Kumar, director Maruthi, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and music composer Thaman were also present.