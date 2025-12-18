Nidhhi Agerwal gets mobbed at The Raja Saab song launch event in Hyderabad, internet calls it ‘disgusting’

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. On Wednesday, the makers hosted a song launch event in Hyderabad to unveil Sahana Sahana from the film. However, the event took a chaotic turn when actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed and manhandled by the crowd while exiting the venue. Nidhhi Agerwal was left visibly shaken and upset by the incident.

Nidhhi Agerwal gets mobbed

The song launch event was held at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening and saw a massive turnout. Attended by director Maruthi and lead actor Nidhhi Agerwal, the event drew large crowds of fans.

However, towards the end of the evening, an unpleasant situation unfolded as Nidhhi was mobbed by people outside the venue while trying to enter her car. Several individuals jostled to get uncomfortably close to the actor, leaving her visibly distressed. Several videos of the moment have surfaced on social media.

In the video, Nidhhi is seen struggling to make her way to her car as a crowd surrounds and mob her. Despite being escorted by her security team, the situation appears chaotic, with the actor getting pushed amid the jostling. After considerable difficulty, she finally manages to get inside the vehicle. However, she seems to be visibly shaken and upset by the ordeal.

Internet reacts

The unsettling visuals have sparked outrage on social media, with several people expressing anger over the way Nidhhi was mobbed. Many social media users have slammed the fans for their behaviour, calling it irresponsible and unsafe, and stressing the need for better crowd control and respect for personal boundaries.

One social media user wrote, “Terrifying moments as #NidhhiAgerwal is overwhelmed at #TheRajaSaab song launch. Crowd management is essential”, with another sharing, “Disturbing footage of #NidhhiAgerwal being surrounded by fans at the #TheRajaSaab song launch. A bit of common sense from the crowd could have improved the situation."

“This is disturbing to watch. Celebrities deserve basic respect and personal space (sic),” one wrote, with one mentioning, “Don't blame the crowd. Blame the movie team. Is this the way they plan movie events (small or big doesn't matter), cuz the movie itself is a big-budget movie, and everyone knows how many hostels are around Lulu Mall and how small the Lulu Mall lobby is. Worst management."

“'What the hell was that?' she said that after getting into the car,” one wrote, while another shared, “feel bad for Nidhhi… fans need to be more respectful to her.” One tweeted, "They are not fans, vultures disguised as fans (sic)."

“Sick of fans, she is also human like us,” one comment read, with one writing, “Scary and disturbing visuals coming out from the #TheRajaSaab song launch… #NiddhiAgerwal. A little basic crowd sense, discipline, and respect could have prevented this situation. Celebrities are humans too, not public property.”

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’s first deep dive into horror - a full-fledged genre shift for the superstar. The trailer showed the actor in a trance-like sequence and face-to-face with a chilling supernatural force. The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. The film, officially announced in January 2024, began filming in October 2022. After numerous delays, it will be released in theatres for Sankranthi on January 9, 2026.