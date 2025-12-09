Prabhas is safe, says The Raja Saab director Maruthi after Japan rocked by 7.6 earthquake during actor's trip

Tollywood star Prabhas and producer Shobu Yarlagadda recently went to Japan to promote the release of Baahubali: The Epic there. On Monday, a major earthquake rocked Japan’s northern coast with a magnitude of 7.6. After fans were worried for Prabhas’ safety, the director of his upcoming film, The Raja Saab, assured them he was alright. (Also Read: Is this Baahubali The Eternal War animation sequence ‘inspired’ by Kung Fu Panda? Director addresses claims) Prabhas is in Japan to promote the release of Baahubali: The Epic there.

Prabhas is safe after Japan rocked by quake

A worried fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Prabhas has yet to leave Japan and was there during the tsunami warning issued by the country post the earthquake. They wrote, “Japan lo Earthquake and Tsunami warning anta hero akkade unnadu repu return avuthunadu anta (There’s an earthquake and tsunami warning in Japan. Our hero is still there and returning tomorrow).” Replying to them, Maruthi wrote, “Spoke to Darling he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries.”

Earthquake and tsunami warning in Japan

According to AFP, a major earthquake rocked Japan’s northern coast late on Monday. The country’s meteorological agency recorded that several tsunami waves reached the shoreline. A magnitude 7.6 quake struck off Misawa on Japan’s Pacific coast, forcing residents to evacuate. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning, with one wave hitting a port in the northern region of Aomori, where Misawa is located. The warning was later called off. However, the country is now on alert for a megaquake.

Recent work

Prabhas last starred in Nag Ashwin’s 2024 film, Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. This year, he played a cameo in Kannappa and gave a voiceover for Mirai. A combined, recut version of the Baahubali films, titled Baahubali: The Epic, was released in theatres on October 31 in India. It will be released in Japan on December 12.

Prabhas will soon star in The Raja Saab and Fauzi; both films are scheduled for release next year. He also has Spirit, the sequels to Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, as well as the animated film Baahubali: The Eternal War – Part 1, lined up.