Major’s Adivi Sesh meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and family, thanks him for ‘incredible moment'. See pics

Actor-writer Adivi Sesh, who is basking in the success of his latest release Major, met the chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and described it as an incredible moment. In a series of tweets on Monday, Sesh said the CM promised ‘full support’ in allocating funds for NDA aspirants. He also thanked actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for facilitating the meeting. (Also read: Major's Adivi Sesh on success of Hindi version: 'Got a call from 9-year-old who wants to join Army')

Produced by Mahesh Babu, Major follows the story of a soldier – the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan - who was the hero of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Besides playing the lead role, Sesh has also written the film and he had called this his pet project at the trailer launch.

The film, which was filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages, has reportedly grossed over ₹42.5 crore in cinemas worldwide. On Monday, Sesh took to Twitter to share that he has met the Chief Minister of Maharashtra who heaped praise on the film.

“Had the incredible opportunity to meet the Honourable CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray. He promised to extend full support for our MAJOR promise fund for NDA aspirants. It was an incredible moment. Thank you for the amazing words about our film sir (sic),” Sesh wrote.

“We will be showing the film to the entire family in the next few days. Was an absolute delight to meet Shri @AUThackeray as well. Thank you #MaheshManjrekar ji for being the bridge for our efforts (sic).”

Meanwhile, actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday tweeted about Adivi's film. "#Major a film on the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan He is one of the saviours of Mumbai 26/11 . In theatres now. @AdiviSesh@urstrulymahesh. My best wishes," he wrote. Adivi replied to the tweet, writing, "This is huge. The Legend Himself. Thank you so much sir! #IndiaLovesMAJOR."

Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, has been simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar and Murali Sharma.

The film has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu in association with Sony Pictures India.

