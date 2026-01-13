Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film beats Dhurandhar with ₹37 crore opening

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is back to entertain the audience on the big screen with Anil Ravipudi's comedy action film. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but fans went gaga over Chiranjeevi's comic timing. The film has also taken a decent start at the box office. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi in a still from Anil Ravipudi's comedy film,

Mana Shankara Varu Prasad Garu's box office performance According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned ₹28.50 crore on its opening day. The figures are considered decent, given that the film was released on a Monday. It had already collected ₹8.6 crore from special preview shows on Sunday, taking its total haul to ₹37.1 crore.

With this, Chiranjeevi’s film has managed to edge past the opening-day collection of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, which earned ₹28 crore. However, it still falls short of Prabhas-led Telugu film The Raja Saab, which had a much bigger opening at ₹62.9 crore, including preview shows. Pawan Kalyan's OG had collected ₹84 crore, making it the biggest opening for a Telugu film last year. Chiranjeevi has also surpassed the first-day numbers of his previous release Bhola Shankar ( ₹16.25 crore) and Waltair Veerayya ( ₹29.6 crore), but the film has failed to beat the opening-day collection of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy ( ₹62 crore).

It now remains to be seen whether Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu can replicate the success of Waltair Veerayya or go the way of The Raja Saab, which, despite a bumper opening, witnessed a sharp drop in collections.