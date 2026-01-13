Edit Profile
    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film beats Dhurandhar with ₹37 crore opening

    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi's action comedy film received mixed reviews and took a decent start at box office. 

    Published on: Jan 13, 2026 12:51 PM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk
    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is back to entertain the audience on the big screen with Anil Ravipudi's comedy action film. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but fans went gaga over Chiranjeevi's comic timing. The film has also taken a decent start at the box office.

    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi in a still from Anil Ravipudi's comedy film,

    Mana Shankara Varu Prasad Garu's box office performance

    According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned 28.50 crore on its opening day. The figures are considered decent, given that the film was released on a Monday. It had already collected 8.6 crore from special preview shows on Sunday, taking its total haul to 37.1 crore.

    With this, Chiranjeevi’s film has managed to edge past the opening-day collection of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, which earned 28 crore. However, it still falls short of Prabhas-led Telugu film The Raja Saab, which had a much bigger opening at 62.9 crore, including preview shows. Pawan Kalyan's OG had collected 84 crore, making it the biggest opening for a Telugu film last year. Chiranjeevi has also surpassed the first-day numbers of his previous release Bhola Shankar ( 16.25 crore) and Waltair Veerayya ( 29.6 crore), but the film has failed to beat the opening-day collection of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy ( 62 crore).

    It now remains to be seen whether Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu can replicate the success of Waltair Veerayya or go the way of The Raja Saab, which, despite a bumper opening, witnessed a sharp drop in collections.

    About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

    Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role, alongside Nayanthara, Zarina Wahab and Catherine Tresa in key roles. Venkatesh has an extended cameo in the film, which also won hearts. Fans were delighted to see Chiranjeevi in his 'vintage form' and heaped praise on his comic timing.

