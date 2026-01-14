Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 3: Chiranjeevi film clocks over ₹19 crore as extra shows added

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 3: Anil Ravipudi’s comedy film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) was released in theatres on January 12, ahead of Sankranthi. The film, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, received mixed reviews but has done well at the box office since its release. New shows are even being added to keep up with the demand for the film. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 3: Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi in a still from the Anil Ravipudi film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 3 According to the trade website Sacnilk, MSVPG collected an estimated ₹ ₹19.25 crore on Bhogi, taking its total domestic collection to ₹79.60 crore. The film collected ₹9.35 crore from its premieres alone and ₹32.25 crore on its opening day. It saw a 41.86% dip on Tuesday, bringing in ₹18.75 crore.

The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark soon. It has also beaten the lifetime collections of Chiranjeevi’s previous films. Bholaa Shankar collected ₹30.63 crore in India, Acharya had made ₹56.14 crore net, and Godfather made ₹74.03 crore. It remains to be seen if it crosses the ₹161.06 crore domestic collection of Waltair Veerayya.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Named after Chiranjeevi’s birth name, Sivasankara Varaprasad, MSVPG tells the story of a security officer who attempts to win back his estranged wife, played by Nayanthara. The film’s synopsis reads: “A security officer protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop sees it as a chance to rebuild their relationship after six years apart.”

The film is receiving a good response in theatres, with most shows in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana running houseful. Producer Shine Screens announced on Wednesday that extra shows are being added for the film ahead of Sankranthi due to demand. “On huge public demand, extra shows and additional screens have been added across all centres for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru,” they wrote.