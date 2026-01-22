Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office: Chiranjeevi hit mints ₹250 cr, aims at Telugu cinema all-time top 10

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office: With Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, Chiranjeevi has not just managed to outearn younger superstars at the box office, but also beat his own biggest hits in the process. On Tuesday, the hit scaled another peak - crossing ₹250 crore in box office earnings. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 10: Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi in a still from the Anil Ravipudi film.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office update Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu had a great Sankranthi week, which was followed by a dip on Monday. On Wednesday, the film continued to slide but also held on to some momentum, earning ₹4 crore net domestically on the day. After ten days, the film’s domestic collection now stands at ₹175.65 crore net ( ₹208.50 crore gross).

Just as its domestic earnings have slowed after a strong start, the film’s overseas collections have also slowed. The action entertainer is now inching towards the $5 million mark overseas, having passed $4.5 million on Tuesday. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹250 crore. The makers of the film claim the gross is already over ₹300 crore.

Either way, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is the highest-grossing film in Chiranjeevi’s career, surpassing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu heading for Telugu cinema’s top 10 As of Wednesday, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is the 14th-highest-grossing Telugu film in history, just behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Sarileru Neekevvaru. It should overtake the two before the second weekend begins on Saturday. Any push over the weekend would push the film past the ₹275-crore mark, and make it a strong contender to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Currently, Pawan Kalyan’s OG is in the 10th spot with worldwide earnings of ₹293 crore.