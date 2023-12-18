Manchu Manoj, Mounika Reddy to become parents soon: We find comfort in sharing joyful news

Actor Manchu Manoj shared some ‘good news’ with fans on his X account recently. Remembering his late mother-in-law Shoba, he shared with fans on her birth anniversary that he and his wife Mounika are about to be parents soon. He also wrote how their son Dhairav is excited to be a brother. (Also Read: Niharika Konidela returns to screen after four years; What The Fish first-look released on her birthday) Manoj and Mounika will be parents soon

‘We feel embraced by love’

Sharing a picture of Shoba and another of him with Mounika and Dhairav, Manoj wrote, “Remembering and honouring my beloved Athamma (mother-in-law), Shree Bhuma Shoba Nagi Reddy garu, on her birthday. Athamma. In your loving embrace, we find comfort in sharing joyful news: Shree Bhuma Nagi Reddy Mama and you are becoming grandparents once again.”

He added, “Our little Dhairav is thrilled about becoming a big brother. We are grateful, knowing you will continue to watch over and protect our growing family with endless love. With the blessings of my amma Shree Nirmala garu and my father Shree Mohan Babu garu, we feel embraced by love and support from all corners of our family.”

Greetings poured in for the couple immediately with fans wishing them well on the next chapter of their lives.

Manoj and Mounika

Manoj and Mounika tied the knot in Hyderabad in the presence of their loved ones in March this year. Lakshmi, Vishnu, Mohan Babu, Mounika’s sister Akhila Priya and others attended the wedding. They were first spotted together on Ganesh Chaturthi last year and Manoj had told the press then that he would marry Mounika soon. Manoj was previously married to Pranathi Reddy, but the couple parted ways in 2019. Mounika was married to Ganesh and had a son with him. It’s unknown when they parted ways.

Upcoming work

Manoj was last seen in the 2017 film Okkadu Migiladu. He did cameos in the 2018 films Idi Naa Love Story and Operation 2019. He will soon be seen in WTF - What The Fish, apart from Aham Brahmasmi, which will release next year.

