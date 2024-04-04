Manjummel Boys: Here's all about its Telugu version's theatrical release

Malayalam cinema has a unique appeal, and many films have garnered nationwide popularity. Recently, a film titled Manjummel Boys has generated considerable buzz, following in the footsteps of another successful film, Premam. Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam survival thriller, is inspired by a true incident from 2006 and tells the gripping story of a group of friends from Kochi. Directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, the film features Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Khalid Rahman, and Sreenath Bhasi in lead roles, captivating Malayalam audiences and achieving remarkable success. It has also received great appreciation from non-Malayalam speaking audiences. (Also read: Manjummel Boys is an evocative tale about the power of friendship, says Anupama Chopra) Manjummel Boys will be out in Telugu in theatres on April 6.

Manjummel Boys made history by becoming the first Malayalam film to earn ₹200 crore worldwide. Now, there's news that the film will be introduced to Telugu-speaking regions. The Telugu version is set to release on April 6. However, there are rumours that the Malayalam version will be available on OTT platforms before the theatrical release of the Telugu version, with Disney+ Hotstar reportedly streaming it from April 5.

The competition in theaters is fierce, especially with Tillu Square and Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star releasing around the same time. Despite this, Manjummel Boys is unlikely to extend its theatrical run beyond a week due to the competition.

Mythri Movie Makers, a prominent pan-India production house, has acquired the Telugu rights and is bringing this Indian box office sensation to the Telugu audience as a summer special. The film is produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shan Antony under the banner of Parava Films. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili are presenting the Telugu version, with Shaiju Khalid as the cinematographer and music by Sushin Shyam. The film is edited by Vivek Harshan and has production design by Ajayan Chalissery. Manjummel Boys is based on the real-life experience of young men from Ernakulam's Manjummel, who rescued a friend trapped in Gunakew in Kodaikanal in 2006.