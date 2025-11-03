Mass Jathara box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja film overshadowed by Baahubali The Epic

Mass Jathara box office collection day 2: Bhanu Bogavarapu’s debut film, Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, was released in theatres on November 1, with paid premieres a day earlier. The film, which clashed with SS Rajamouli’s re-release Baahubali: The Epic, seems to bear the brunt of it. While it seems to be performing better than Ravi’s previous film, Mr Bachchan, Mass Jathara still struggles to find its footing. Mass Jathara box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja plays the lead role in the mass actioner.

Mass Jathara box office collection

Trade website Sacnilk reported that Mass Jathara collected an estimated ₹2.9 crore from its premiere on Friday. After collecting approximately ₹3.75 crore and ₹3 crore on Saturday and Sunday, the film has made around ₹9.65 crore net in India.

The number seems marginally better compared to Mr Bachchan, which collected ₹6.35 crore in two days, including premieres. However, Mass Jathara has been massively overshadowed and struggles to catch up to Baahubali: The Epic, which, despite being a re-release, has made ₹18.05 crore net in India in two days, including premieres.

Given the lukewarm response Mass Jathara received upon its release, it remains to be seen how it fares during the week, and if it continues to trail behind Baahubali: The Epic.

About Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara is a commercial entertainer directed by Bhanu and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. Ravi Teja and Sreeleela play the leads with Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma and others in key roles.

The film tells the story of a railway policeman named Laxman Bheri (Ravi), who tries to take control of the injustice he encounters, even when it falls outside his jurisdiction. He faces off against Sivudu (Naveen), a kingpin who runs an illegal marijuana empire. Mass Jathara was released after multiple delays on October 31, but the release was deferred to the evening due to the release of Baahubali: The Epic.