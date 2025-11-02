Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 3: SS Rajamouli film beats The Beginning's Hindi weekend opening

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 3: SS Rajamouli’s remastered film, Baahubali: The Epic, was released in theatres on October 31 to much fanfare, with premiers held in select theatres a day before. The film has now beaten the first weekend collections of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 3: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in a still from the film.

Baahubali: The Epic’s opening weekend collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic brought in an estimated ₹4.46 crore net in India on Sunday, showing further dip and taking its opening weekend collection to ₹22.56 crore. The film has officially surpassed the opening of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning, which had collected ₹22.35 crore in its opening weekend.

Baahubali: The Epic had an opening of ₹9.65 crore after bringing in ₹1.15 crore from its premieres. It saw a dip on Saturday, despite the positive response, and collected ₹7.3 crore net. In its first two days, the film made ₹31.40 crore worldwide. It had the highest openings for a re-release film in India. It remains to be seen how much it makes in the coming days. The film registered a 50.50% occupancy on Sunday.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is a remastered film that combines Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) into one film. While both films have a combined runtime of over 5 hours, they have been trimmed down to 3 hours and 44 minutes. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles in the films, which also star Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in key roles.

It tells the story of a young man named Shivudu (Prabhas), who discovers the truth about his lineage after falling in love with a warrior named Avantika (Tamannaah). The first part of the film ended on a cliffhanger, leading to a face-off between Shivudu, also known as Amarendra Baahubali, and Bhallaladeva (Rana). Baahubali 2 is the third-highest-grossing film in India, after Dangal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.