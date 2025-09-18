Mirai box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja film has a stellar 1st week in theatres, collects 64 crore

Mirai box office collection day 7: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s action fantasy film Mirai has set the box office on fire in its opening week. The film starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran in lead roles has crossed the ₹64 crore mark in India in seven days. (Also read: Karan Johar calls Teja Sajja ‘man of the moment’, celebrates ‘magnificent’ Mirai as it crosses ₹100 crore worldwide) Mirai box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja plays Vedha in Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy.

Mirai box office update

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Mirai ₹ 2.9 crore on its seventh day of release. This takes the total collection of the film to ₹64.65 crore after seven days of release, as per early estimates. The film made a strong opening day haul of ₹13 crore and showed growth during the weekend, collecting ₹15 crore and ₹16.6 crore, respectively. During the weekdays, Mirai refused to slow down and held on to the positive word-of-mouth response to the film.

About Mirai

Mirai tells the story of a young man named Vedha (Teja) who is destined to become a super Yodha (warrior) and fight off evil. Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manoj), is looking for the nine grandhas (texts) left behind by Emperor Ashoka to gain power. Vedha goes on a journey to find a weapon used by Lord Ram called Mirai to defeat Mahabir and protect the grandhas before it’s too late. The film ends up setting up the story for a sequel.

In an interview with HT, Manchu Manoj said that a key point many seemed to forget while watching the ending of Mirai was that the nine grandhas make him unbeatable, as mentioned many times throughout the film. “I said, yes, but he has a shield. He should be alive because he already has the ninth book,” he explains, adding, “Ravana, who also had amrit (nectar) like Mahabir, could not be beaten with a single arrow from Lord Rama; there was a war waged to beat him. Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu’s characters also mention a war that hasn’t even happened yet.”