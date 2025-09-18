Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mirai box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja film has a stellar 1st week in theatres, collects 64 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 10:16 pm IST

Mirai box office collection day 7: Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy film stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak in lead roles.

Mirai box office collection day 7: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s action fantasy film Mirai has set the box office on fire in its opening week. The film starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran in lead roles has crossed the 64 crore mark in India in seven days. (Also read: Karan Johar calls Teja Sajja ‘man of the moment’, celebrates ‘magnificent’ Mirai as it crosses 100 crore worldwide)

Mirai box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja plays Vedha in Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy.
Mirai box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja plays Vedha in Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy.

Mirai box office update

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Mirai 2.9 crore on its seventh day of release. This takes the total collection of the film to 64.65 crore after seven days of release, as per early estimates. The film made a strong opening day haul of 13 crore and showed growth during the weekend, collecting 15 crore and 16.6 crore, respectively. During the weekdays, Mirai refused to slow down and held on to the positive word-of-mouth response to the film.

About Mirai

Mirai tells the story of a young man named Vedha (Teja) who is destined to become a super Yodha (warrior) and fight off evil. Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manoj), is looking for the nine grandhas (texts) left behind by Emperor Ashoka to gain power. Vedha goes on a journey to find a weapon used by Lord Ram called Mirai to defeat Mahabir and protect the grandhas before it’s too late. The film ends up setting up the story for a sequel.

In an interview with HT, Manchu Manoj said that a key point many seemed to forget while watching the ending of Mirai was that the nine grandhas make him unbeatable, as mentioned many times throughout the film. “I said, yes, but he has a shield. He should be alive because he already has the ninth book,” he explains, adding, “Ravana, who also had amrit (nectar) like Mahabir, could not be beaten with a single arrow from Lord Rama; there was a war waged to beat him. Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu’s characters also mention a war that hasn’t even happened yet.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mirai box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja film has a stellar 1st week in theatres, collects 64 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On