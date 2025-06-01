'Miss India' Namrata Shirodkar flaunts rare glam look at Miss World 2025 ceremony in Hyderabad; Sitara is stunning too

Namrata Shirodkar loves to keep it natural when it comes to her daily looks and outfits. But on Saturday, as she attended the 72nd Miss World ceremony in Hyderabad, the actor and former beauty queen decked up to the nines. Namrata Shirodkar was joined by daughter Sitara as they attended the Miss World 2025 ceremony in Hyderabad.

Namrata and Sitara's glam night out

Namrata, who herself was crowned Miss India in 1993, attended the event with daughter Sitara. On Sunday, she shared a bunch of selfies with other guests, including former Miss World Manushi Chillar and actor Sonu Sood.

“So much beauty, elegance, and heart on one stage — congratulations to all the amazing contestants. You were all incredible. ❤️ What a magical evening! It was also so lovely meeting the wonderful #JuliaMorley 🤗❤️ Biggest cheers for @suchaaata — Miss Thailand — Miss World 2025!”

Namrata, part of the jury, wore a peach-pink outfit and flaunted a sleek updo. Sitara, her daughter with actor Mahesh Babu, wore a red dress and also some glam makeup.

About 72nd Miss World

The Miss World ceremony was planned in India for the third time. First ever Miss World pageant was held in Bengaluru in 1996, two years after Aishwarya Rai won the crown in 1994 and last year, Delhi and Mumbai hosted the 71st Miss World.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand took the crown. Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje was crowned First Runner-Up, Poland’s Maja Klajda Second Runner-Up and the Third Runner-Up went to Aurelie Joachim of Martinique. India could not make it to top 8 list.

The grand finale was hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) alongside Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. Rana Daggubati presented the Miss World Humanitarian Award to Sonu Sood.

The other juries include Sudha Reddy, Global Ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose in 2025, Manushi Chhillar (winner of Miss World 2017) and Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Jayesh Ranjan.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, headed the jury and announced the winner of the 72nd Miss World.