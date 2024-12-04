Naga Chaitanya's residence decked up to welcome new bride Sobhita Dhulipala on wedding day. Watch

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot today (December 4) in Hyderabad. As the couple is busy preparing for their big day, Naga's residence was spotted decorated beautifully with palm leaves. Naga and Sobhita have so far remained tight-lipped about their love story. The two lovebirds got engaged earlier this year in August. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's unseen pics from dating era finally revealed ahead of wedding) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get married on December 4.

Naga Chaitanya's residence decorated

A video shared by a paparazzo account showed that the entrance of Naga's residence was decorated beautifully with palm leaves to represent the traditional South Indian floral decorations. Along with these, banana leaves were also used for the decorations that resembled floral arches.

According to reports, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and other well-known personalities are set to attend the grand wedding. Fans eagerly await the couple's wedding photos. The Akkineni and Daggubati families, apart from Sobhita’s parents and relatives, will be in attendance. The wedding ceremony will be traditional and Telugu, with the bride-to-be wearing traditional Andhra weaves.

Nagarjuna on Chaitanya, Sobhita’s love story

Nagarjuna had earlier revealed how the two first met at his residence. In an interview with TOI, Nagarjuna revealed that he liked Sobhita’s performance in the 2018 film Goodachari and he called her up ‘immediately’ to tell her how impressed he was. “I invited her to meet me the next time she was in Hyderabad. She later came home to meet me, and we had some wonderful conversations — not just about films but life in general. Chaitanya happened to walk in during one of her visits, and that’s when they met for the first time if I remember correctly," he said.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; they had a lavish two-day wedding in Goa in 2017. They separated in 2021. Chaitanya dated Sobhita for two years before they got engaged.