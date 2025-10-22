Naga Vamsi says 'Jr NTR and I trusted YRF blindly' on War 2, but it 'misfired': ‘The mistake is on their side’

Telugu star Jr NTR made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in YRF’s spy universe film War 2. Despite the huge buzz surrounding the film, it failed at the box office. Now, Telugu producer Naga Vamsi, who distributed the film in Telugu markets, has opened up about its failure and admitted to trusting YRF “blindly”. Naga Vami reacted to the box office failure of Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2.

Naga Vamsi on War 2 failure

For the promotions of his upcoming movie Mass Jathara, Naga Vamsi and Ravi Teja sat for a conversation with director Kalyan Shankar on Sithara Entertainments' YouTube channel. Vamsi spoke about War 2’s failure and said, “Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in time. Aditya Chopra garu is the biggest producer in Indian cinema. NTR anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired.”

He further talked about being trolled for a film he didn’t even produce and said, “The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat (laughs). We didn’t make the film. I’m happy that the trolling we faced wasn’t for a film made by us.” During the pre-release event of War 2, Naga Vamsi had appealed to fans to flock to cinemas and ensure the Telugu version’s opening day collection surpassed that of the Hindi version. However, the film fell flat in its opening weekend.

About War 2

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the sixth instalment in YRF’s spy universe. It features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, alongside Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal parts. The film opened strongly, collecting ₹52 crore on day one, but due to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, it fell flat by its first Monday.

The film clashed with Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office and managed to collect only ₹236.55 crore net in India and ₹364.35 crore worldwide, against a reported budget of ₹400 crore.

About Mass Jathara

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film stars Sreeleela, Ravi Teja and Nitish Nirmal in the lead roles, alongside Ritu P Sood and Rajendra Prasad in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 31.