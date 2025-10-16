Rishab Shetty beats Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli to top IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list post Kantara Chapter 1 success

Kannada star Rishab Shetty has been riding high on the success of his recent release, Kantara Chapter 1. The film has broken several box office records to emerge as the second-highest-grossing film of the year. While it continues its successful theatrical run, Rishab has achieved another feat by topping IMDb’s list of Popular Indian Celebrities this week. Rishab Shetty outranks SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR to secure 1st position in IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list.

Rishab Shetty tops IMDb's list

On Wednesday, IMDb released its weekly list of Popular Indian Celebrities, which is determined by fans’ preferences. Rishab, who was in third position last week, has now secured the top spot. The actor beat Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and his close friend Rakshit Shetty to claim the position. Following him is Kantara Chapter 1’s leading lady, Rukmini Vasanth.

Other celebrities on the list include Mona Singh in sixth position, Hrithik Roshan in eleventh, Shraddha Das in fifteenth, Janhvi Kapoor in twenty-third, Kiara Advani in twenty-fifth, and Konkona Sen Sharma in forty-fourth.

About Kantara Chapter 1’s success

The film opened to positive reviews from both audiences and critics. It took a bumper opening at the box office, collecting ₹61.85 crore on day one. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide on its second day itself, and after a successful two-week run, it has grossed ₹657 crore worldwide and ₹465.9 crore in India (net).

About Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jyaram Ravi in key roles. The film received unanimous praise for its VFX, compelling storyline, and the cast’s performances.

A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. It explores the ancient roots of the Buta Kola ritual. The film continues its rampage at the box office, with many celebrities such as Ram Gopal Varma, Mahesh Babu, KL Rahul, and others appreciating it and calling it a masterpiece.