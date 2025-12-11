Namrata Shirodkar has the sweetest birthday wish for niece, Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter: ‘My paplu, my pride’

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife, former actor and model Namrata Shirodkar, took to her Instagram on Thursday to post a sweet birthday wish. It was for her sister, Shilpa Shirodkar’s daughter, Anoushka Ranjit. Posting pictures of Anoushka and her daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, Namrata wrote of how much her niece means to her. Take a look. Namrata Shirodkar posted pictures with her niece, Anoushka Ranjit, and daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Namrata Shirodkar’s sweet birthday wish for niece

Namrata posted pictures of her and Anoushka taken on various vacations, writing, “Happy birthday my paplu! My sunshine, my strength, my pride. May this year bring you endless happiness and everything your heart dreams of. Love you always and more (heart emojis).” The pictures see her posing for clicks with Sitara and Anoushka, One sweet pictures sees them both resting their heads on Namrata’s shoulders.

Sitara also posted vacation pictures with her cousin sister, writing, “happiest birthday nuki tai (heart hands emojis) have the best birthday ever!!! i love u so so so much.”

Shilpa Shirodkar emotional on daughter’s birthday

As for Shilpa, she took to her Instagram to reminisce about becoming Anoushka’s mother 22 years ago. She posted numerous baby pictures of her daughter on her Instagram stories.

Sharing a childhood video on her feed, she wrote, “I’m sitting here thinking about how fast time goes, and honestly, no matter how many birthdays you celebrate … for me, you will always be my baby. Watching you grow and become the kind, thoughtful, and strong young woman you are today fills my heart with a pride I can’t even put into words. I am so incredibly proud of who you are becoming.”

Namrata and Mahesh first met on the set of their 2000 film Vamsi and married in 2005. She quit acting after that, and their children, Gautam and Sitara, were born in 2006 and 2012. Namrata was last seen in the 2004 Hindi film Rok Sako To Rok Lo. Shilpa last starred in the Telugu-Hindi film Jatadhara this year and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 18.