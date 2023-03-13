Oscars 2023 red carpet: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli pay homage to India. See pics

The RRR team, director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj attended the Oscars 2023 red carpet on Monday. Taking to Twitter, RRR's official account shared pictures of the team from the event. RRR’s Naatu Naatu has bagged a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. (Also Read | Can RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' make history and bring home an Oscar for India?)

For the event, SS Rajamouli wore a purple kurta, cream-coloured dhoti, and shoes. Ram Charan and Jr NTR opted for a black ensemble. Ram was seen in a black kurta under a matching coat and pants. Jr NTR wore a black coat with a golden tiger print and black pants.

Sharing the picture, RRR Movie captioned the post, "The RRR at the #OSCARS!!! #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie." Earlier, Jr NTR shared his look for the event on Twitter and wrote, "The Oscars. #Oscars95."

In several pictures and videos, Ram was seen posing for the paparazzi. He was accompanied by his wife Upasana. She opted for a cream-coloured saree for the event. As quoted by news agency ANI, he said, "She (Upasana) is six months pregnant as well; I think the baby is already bringing us so much luck... from the Golden Globes to standing here!"

Ram Charan said he was having a fanboy moment on the carpet, and that he was nervous ahead of the awards, as per the report.

The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from RRR will also be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. Kaala promised that tonight's performance of the RRR song will be unlike anything the audience has seen before. He told AP on the carpet that the performance will feature a mix of old and new choreography.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged several awards on the global stage. In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for best foreign language film. Since then, RRR and Naatu Naatu are riding high on the global chart.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony took place in Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

