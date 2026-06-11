Peddi box office collection day 8: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film shows further dip; collects ₹192 crore

Peddi box office collection day 8: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi has been marred by controversy since its June 4 release and June 3 premieres. While the film initially showed no signs of slowing down, it has yet to regain momentum after a dip during the weekdays. Peddi box office collection day 8: Ram Charan plays the lead in the Buchi Babu Sana film. (PTI)

Peddi box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi has brought in ₹5.66 crore net in India on Thurday, taking its domestic collection to ₹192.91 crore. Given that the film was released amid much hype, it has yet to touch the ₹200 crore mark in India. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if the film’s collections pick up then.

Peddi had an opening of ₹51 crore, and it collected ₹18.50 crore from its premieres. The film brought in ₹26.90 crore on Friday, ₹29.10 crore on Saturday and ₹32.15 crore on Sunday. Peddi experienced an expected dip in Monday and brought in ₹12.35 crore. However, it continued to dip further after that. On Tuesday, it collected ₹9.70 crore, and it made ₹7.55 crore on Wednesday.

Peddi has fared better than Ram’s previous film Game Changer, which collected ₹120.40 crore in eight days of its release. His SS Rajamouli film with Jr NTR, RRR, set a high precedent by crossing the ₹500 crore mark in this period. Peddi has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and the highest-grossing South Indian film, beating Karuppu.

About Peddi Peddi is a sports action drama film written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

The film tells the story of a aata coolie (player for hire) who fights for the identity of his people, whose village lacks a name and even basic amenities. He finds a way to make himself heard through sport, going from cricketer to kushti (wrestling) and eventually sprinting, before he’s finally heard after years. While initial reviews praised the film for its story, backlash soon followed over how Janhvi was portrayed.

Jagapathi Babu addressed it at a recent press conference and said, “To everybody, once again, thanks. And to those who wrote bad reviews, I thank you even more. Because you have unknowingly helped us a lot.”