Prabhas fans shock people, carry fake crocodiles into theatres for The Raja Saab release

Viral clips from social media captured the excitement as fans, decked out in themed gear, chanted and cheered while carrying the fake crocodiles into shows, a testament to the fervour surrounding Prabhas’ latest release.

Telugu superstar Prabhas ’ fans pulled off an unusual stunt as The Raja Saab hit theatres on 9 January, i.e. bringing stuffed crocodiles to screenings in celebration of the film’s release. Footage circulating online shows fans hoisting what appeared to be crocodiles above their heads and rushing into cinema halls, surprising other moviegoers. Thankfully, the “crocodiles” were not real animals but fake props/dummies inspired by a moment in the film’s trailer where Prabhas’ character is seen throwing a crocodile during a fight scene.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab is off to a strong commercial start, earning around ₹8.26 crore in India on its first day across all languages as of the time of publishing this report. The pan-Indian film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab, adding star value alongside Prabhas’ presence.