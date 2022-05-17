Prabhas ‘looks very cool in introduction bit’ of Deepika Padukone's Telegu debut, Project K, says director Nag Ashwin

Prabhas will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film, Project K. On Tuesday, the filmmaker revealed that he has completed filming the first schedule, including the introduction scene of Prabhas. He went on to add that the actor looks very cool in it. Project K, which is scheduled to release in 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Read more: I don’t always want to do big films, says Prabhas

ProjectKmarks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas, who rose to world-wide fame with Bahubali, and Nag Ashwin. It also marks the Telugu debut of Deepika Padukone.Replying to a fan’s question on social media about the project, Ashwin said that they’ve completed the first schedule. Next schedule will begin from June-end onwards.

“Gurtunnaru :) (I remember you) ippude oka schedule ayindi (we’ve just completed one schedule) including Prabhas gari intro bit...he looks v cool...june end nunchi malli start (Next schedule from June end)...release order lo manam last kada...Inka frequent updates ivvadaniki time undi. (Since we are in the last in terms of release, there’s enough time share regular updates) but rest assured..andaru pranam petti panichestunnam (we’re all working with our hearts (sic).”

In March, Ashwintook to Twitter to seek Anand Mahindra’s support in building futuristic vehicles for the movie, which is being made on a lavish budget. He went on to add that what they’re attempting something great with this movie, which could make the nation proud.

Ashwin wrote: “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr. Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

Requesting Mahindra’s support, Ashwin further said: “I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers. But the scale of theprojectis such that we could use a hand. Such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honour if you can help us engineer the future.”

In February 2020, theprojectwas officially announced via a special video, which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, the makers of the movie.

Nag Ashwin rose to fame with the Savitri biopic Mahanati, which featured Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

