Prabhas says he isn't ready to explore OTT yet: 'I love movie theatre'

Prabhas has revealed he has apprehensions about making his OTT debut despite the recent global rise of streaming platforms. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar had been slowly gaining love from audience with their unique content. As theatres closed worldwide amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the OTT space witnessed a sudden rise in its popularity. Many films that were made for a theatrical release chose the OTT route as the wait got longer, and even today, films are heading to the streaming platforms after their theatrical run. Also Read| Prabhas ‘looks very cool in introduction bit’ of Project K, says Nag Ashwin

Prabhas, who became a household name after appearing in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, is not eager to join OTT as many actors have done in recent years. The actor said that he would like to wait for at least another few years before he explores the OTT space.

He told Delhi Times, "Maybe it is good to release some films on OTT, I guess it is a safer decision if the filmmakers think that the audience will prefer to watch it at home than in the theatre. Currently, all my films are big-screen releases."

The actor added, "Probably in the future, I might think about it (exploring the OTT space). I know that we should all evolve, but for another three-four years, I am not thinking about the OTT space. I love the movie theatre and the experience that comes with it."

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, a period romantic drama film that starred him opposite Pooja Hegde. He will be next seen in the mythological drama Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on January 12, 2023. He will also be seen in Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

