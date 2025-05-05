Prakash Raj calls Pawan Kalyan ‘inconsistent’; says Vijay has no ‘vision’

Actor Prakash Raj is known to be vocal about his politics, not just on social media but also in interviews. On the YouTube channel Prashna, the actor spoke about his co-stars Pawan Kalyan and Vijay, revealing why he believes both of them lack the ‘vision’ for politics. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Prakash Raj slams Hindi film industry for not speaking on political issues: ‘Half of them are sold, my own colleagues') Vijay and Pawan Kalyan have ventured into politics after a long career in films. (PTI)

Prakash Raj on Pawan Kalyan and Vijay

Prakash started off by saying that people often compare Vijay to Pawan and that he has known them both for twenty years now. “Pawan has come from his brother Chiranjeevi’s family and inherited his fan base. He might disagree, but it’s the truth. Similarly, Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, is a well-known director. He made numerous films to launch him before he got his stardom. Pawan came to politics a decade ago, Vijay is new to it. In the years I’ve known them, we have never spoken seriously about politics. They’re actors and because of their popularity, they entered politics,” he said.

The actor then claimed that neither actor has a ‘vision’ or an ‘understanding of issues’ in the country, stating, “In the ten years since he (Pawan) launched his party, I haven’t seen him have a vision, or an understanding of the issues people have. I don’t see it in Vijay either. But when people like Pawan or Vijay enter politics, people look for an alternative in the existing system. They might get seats due to that, but later, they’ll have to prove themselves. I hear dialogues when Vijay speaks, but will there be a deeper understanding in how to fight? Pawan is a very popular actor, but should we put the country’s fate in his hands? He is inconsistent in his ideology.”

For the unversed, Pawan became the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh in 2024 when his Jana Sena Party won all seats it contested in an alliance with TDP and BJP. Vijay plans on contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections through his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Recent work

Prakash has worked with both Pawan and Vijay multiple times through the years in famous films like Pokkiri, Ghilli, Jalsa and Vakeel Saab. He will also star in their upcoming films, Jana Nayagan and They Call Him OG. He will also star in a Kannada film called Father, Miracle in Tamil and Goodachari 2 in Telugu.