Vijay's fans in Madurai follow him on bikes without helmets despite him asking them not to: ‘This is dangerous’

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay spoke to the press on Thursday at the Chennai airport before he boarded a flight to Madurai. He claimed that he was not heading there for political reasons but to shoot for his final film, Jana Nayagan, and had a message for his fans. (Also Read: Was Vijay attacked by unknown person at Coimbatore airport? Fans bust rumours) File photo of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay after TVK's second anniversary celebration function, in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

Vijay’s message for his fans

Vijay spoke to the press at Chennai airport and claimed that his visit to Madurai was not for political reasons. The Federal translated what he said in Tamil: “There is a lot of misinformation spreading on social media about my Madurai visit. I just want to make it clear that this is not a political visit. It’s for my professional work. I am going to Kodaikanal for the Jana Nayagan shoot.”

He then told his fans that he was worried for their safety due to their reckless behaviour. He said, “I feel very sad and worried when I see my fans riding bikes without helmets to follow me. This is reckless behaviour. I urge everyone to prioritise safety and avoid such actions.” This appeal came after chaotic situations ensued in the cities he had visited so far, with one fan even jumping down from a tree to meet him.

Vijay fans pay no heed

Vijay’s fans, however, seemed to pay no heed, with many already ready in cars and on bikes to follow him from the airport.

A video posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) shows fans celebrating even before he landed in Madurai by hanging out of cars from the windows and zooming on bikes without helmets.

ANI also posted a video showing all traffic being halted to allow Vijay to pass through in his caravan, flanked by security. Fans can be seen running behind his vehicle, hanging out of car windows or sunroofs, and on bikes without helmets while waving TVK party flags. Vijay also came out of his vehicle to wave at fans waiting for him. The police can be seen trying their best to control the crowd.

Vijay plans to contest the 2026 elections, and H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, will be his final film.