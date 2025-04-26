Vijay looks shocked as fan dramatically jumps down a tree to meet him at rally; internet jokes he recreated this scene

Actor Vijay was campaigning for his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Coimbatore on Saturday when an overzealous fan surprised him. In videos doing the rounds online, a fan can be seen dramatically jumping down from a tree onto his vehicle, leaving him in shock for a few seconds. (Also Read: Priya Prakash Varrier almost in tears at event, thought Vijay ‘appreciated’ her for Good Bad Ugly: ‘This is too much’) Actor Vijay received an unpleasant surprise while campaigning for TVK in Coimbatore.(PTI)

Vijay’s fan jumps down from tree to meet him

A video captured by Sun News shows Vijay waving at a large crowd that surrounds his vehicle to meet him. Soon, Vijay hears a commotion from behind him and looks back to see a fan jump down from a tree onto his vehicle. The actor looks shocked for a few seconds before helping him up. After the actor gives him a scarf in the party colours, another fan seems emboldened also to climb up his vehicle to meet him. Vijay can be seen heading inside as his security tries to control more fans from climbing up.

Internet reacts

As videos of the fan jumping down a tree began doing the rounds, the internet had some strong opinions on Vijay’s followers. One X (formerly Twitter) user questioned, “What kind of nonsense is this? Falling from a tree to a caravan van to watch an actor turned politician. Do Vijay's fans have brains? I hate this kind of stupidity.” Another questioned if it was planned, “It is planned it seems?” An X user called it ‘Paithiyam’ (madness) and another joked that the fan was simply recreating Vijay’s scene from Pokiri, writing, “Bro recreated this scene in real life.”

Upcoming work

Vijay, who began acting as a child artist in 1984 with Vetri and in 1992 as a lead in Naalaiya Theerpu was most recently seen in Venkat Prabhu’s 2024 film The Greatest of All Time. His last film will be H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju. With TVK he plans to contest in the 2026 elections and make a career in politics.