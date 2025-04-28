Was Vijay attacked by unknown person at Coimbatore airport? Fans bust rumours

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay was spotted at Coimbatore airport on Sunday evening. A moment captured on camera as security guards and fans flanked him made many wonder if someone hit him as he went inside. His fans, however, posted clearer videos taken at the airport, clarifying that he ‘just slipped’. (Also Read: Vijay looks shocked as fan dramatically jumps down a tree to meet him at rally; internet jokes he recreated this scene) Actor and TVK chief Vijay was spotted at the airport and a moment captured on camera caused confusion. (PTI)

Vijay’s fans bust rumours of his attack

Thanthi TV posted a video of Vijay, claiming, “A mysterious person hit Vijay on the head and caused commotion at the airport.” In the video, the actor can be seen walking into the airport when he reacts to something before straightening himself and heading inside. He smiles as numerous fans call out to him, nodding in acknowledgement before going in.

However, his fans also posted videos of what happened, taken from numerous angles, claiming he ‘just slipped’ on his way in. “.@ThanthiTV is spreading false news, twisting the leader's stumble into an attack by a mysterious person...!! We strongly condemn such fake news,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Another wrote, “Here’s a clearer video. It’s disappointing to see baseless rumors about Thalapathy Vijay’s safety being spread. No one attacked him and it was just a slip. Dear @ThanthiTV, kindly refrain from spreading misinformation and stick to the facts.”

A fan called out the channel for ‘spreading misinformation’, writing, “It’s shameful that baseless rumors are circulating about Thalapathy Vijay’s safety. There was no attack—his leg simply slipped. @ThanthiTV, please stop spreading misinformation and report the facts accurately!”

Upcoming work

Vijay will soon star in H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, his final film. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, it is slated for release during Pongal 2026. Vijay confirmed that this will be his last project at a TVK meeting in February. He said that he has no interest in making films anymore and would like to focus on politics, committing himself to the welfare of the people instead.