Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 22: Allu Arjun film mints over 1118 crore in 3 weeks

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 26, 2024 10:12 PM IST

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 22: The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer did well in its 3rd week.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 22: The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continued to rage on at the box office in its third week. According to Sacnilk, the film directed by Sukumar collected around 1118.03 crore net so far at the box office in India. (Also Read: How Allu Arjun's arrest over fan death turned into a political slugfest)

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 22: Allu Arjun plays the titular role in the Sukumar film.
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 22: Allu Arjun plays the titular role in the Sukumar film.

Pushpa 2 box office collection

The website reports that the film saw a dip in collections on its third Thursday, making around 8.43 crore net in India, taking the total collection to 1118.03 crore net approximately. The film collected 14.3 crore last Friday, bringing in 24.75 crore and 32.95 crore over the weekend.

While collections dipped during the week, the film still held steady making 13 crore, 14.5 crore and 19.5 crore on Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday. Pushpa 2’s first week collections stand at 725.8 crore, and it made 264.8 crore in the second week. The film has performed well in Hindi so far, even compared to the original Telugu.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets TFI

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told a delegation of veteran actors and directors of the Telugu cinema industry on Thursday that there ‘will be no compromise on law and order in the state and it applies to everyone including the film fraternity’.

The CM also conveyed to the delegation, led by ace producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju, that a Cabinet Sub-Committee will be constituted to resolve the problems of the film industry and suggested that they should also set up an in-house panel, according to PTI.

This comes after Arjun was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14 over the death of a fan and the hospitalisation of a young boy. The film’s team contributed 2 crore to the victim’s family.

New Delhi
Thursday, December 26, 2024
