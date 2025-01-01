Pushpa 2 box office collection day 28: Allu Arjun film kicks off new year in style, crosses 1180 crore

Pushpa 2 box office update

Th report pointed out that Pushpa 2 showed a growth on day 29, which was a holiday because of new year's eve celebrations. This holiday proved to be beneficial for the film's business, which minted ₹ 13.1 crore on Wednesday as per early estimates. In the last two days, Pushpa 2 was stuck in single digit numbers.

The overall collections now stand at ₹ 1184.6 crore. Pushpa 2 had a massive opening weekend, collecting ₹ 725.8 crore. Week two was also huge, with a total gross of ₹ 264.8 crore. The momentum was held in the third week too, with a collection of ₹ 129.5 crore.

Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in the film while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh his arch nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and Ajay also play key roles. A sequel- Pushpa 2: The Rampage, has been announced.

Allu Arjun has been in the limelight since the past few weeks, ever since a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured during a stampede at the film's premiere. The actor was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are considering further legal action.