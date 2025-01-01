Pushpa 2 box office collection day 28: Allu Arjun film kicks off new year in style, crosses ₹1180 crore
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 28: Allu Arjun film saw growth on the first day of 2025. The film is directed by Sukumar.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 28: Pushpa fever continues even in 2025! The Allu Arjun-starrer, which released in theatres nationwide last month, is continuing its dream run at the box office even in its fourth week. The film has managed to show a growth in collections, as reflected in the latest report by Sacnilk.com. Pushpa 2 has now crossed the ₹ 1180 crore mark. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood lacks the 'brains' to make a film like Pushpa: ‘Everyone is trying to create a universe’)
Pushpa 2 box office update
Th report pointed out that Pushpa 2 showed a growth on day 29, which was a holiday because of new year's eve celebrations. This holiday proved to be beneficial for the film's business, which minted ₹ 13.1 crore on Wednesday as per early estimates. In the last two days, Pushpa 2 was stuck in single digit numbers.
The overall collections now stand at ₹ 1184.6 crore. Pushpa 2 had a massive opening weekend, collecting ₹ 725.8 crore. Week two was also huge, with a total gross of ₹ 264.8 crore. The momentum was held in the third week too, with a collection of ₹ 129.5 crore.
More details
Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in the film while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh his arch nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and Ajay also play key roles. A sequel- Pushpa 2: The Rampage, has been announced.
Allu Arjun has been in the limelight since the past few weeks, ever since a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured during a stampede at the film's premiere. The actor was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are considering further legal action.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.